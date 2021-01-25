Celebrities thank region's ambulance service for dedication during the pandemic

Famous faces from the East of England have sent messages to staff at the East of England Ambulance Service.

Stephen Fry and Jake Humphrey from Norfolk and Suffolk's Griff Rhys Jones are among the celebrities thanking staff for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich City Football Club have also thanked crews, control room colleagues and support staff for their efforts.

In his message, Stephen Fry said: “I want to thank EEAST for the extraordinary work they have done over the past year. It has made such a difference to so many people.

"(To) all of the people backstage and front stage, as we say in theatre, who have done so much to help with such sacrifice and such uncomplaining brilliance – thank you.”

“When we get told to stay at home for our own safety, you can’t do that. When we move away from danger, you guys go towards it and we have never seen that more than now with the coronavirus pandemic", TV presented Jake Humphrey said.

“As a family who live in Norfolk, we are hugely grateful for the hard work, dedication, care and love you give to every single patient you look after.”

East of England Ambulance Service Credit: ITV Anglia

It comes after the Trust's Chief Executive stepped down due to ill health.

Dorothy Hosein became permanent boss in December of 2019, but had been in post as interim boss since November 2018.

Dr Tom Davis, medical director and deputy chief executive, will continue as interim chief until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“The past 12 months have been challenging for everyone – not least our hardworking NHS staff. That is why we are dedicating this week to saying thank you to our staff and volunteers for the commitment they show to our patients every single day", Mr Davis said.

“We hope that the week will be a real celebration for our staff and volunteers which will give them a much-needed boost during what has been the most challenging period in any of our careers.”