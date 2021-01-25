Warning of 'treacherous' road conditions after weekend snow

Police have urged drivers to take extreme caution on Monday morning due to icy conditions on the road.

There was widespread snow across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Essex on Sunday, 24 January, followed by a night where temperatures stayed well below freezing.

There was 16cm (6.3 inches) of lying snow at Wittering near Peterborough on Monday morning and it peaked at 18cm (7.1 inches) on Sunday evening. Bedford had 8cm (3.1 inches) of lying snow.

Dozens of schools in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire have closed to all children including those of key workers because of the adverse conditions.

On Twitter, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing team shared a photo of a car which had lost control on the A1(M), adding: "Conditions on the A1(M) are treacherous. This vehicle has lost control in the snow near Sawtry. Please only drive if your journey is absolutely essential."

Bedford Borough Council asked residents to avoid travelling on Monday if possible, warning that gritting was likely to be less effective than usual because there are fewer cars using the roads due to the lockdown.

Councillor Charles Royden said: "We have been gritting roads across the borough throughout the day and will be back out gritting them again overnight.

"Advice to motorists has to be that we expect the roads to be extremely challenging [on Monday] morning and that they should delay their journeys until later in the day if at all possible."

One driver was reported by police officers for not clearing the snow from their windscreen

At around 4.20am on Monday, Hertfordshire Police warned that the A1(M) southbound was likely to be closed southbound between junctions 6 and 4.

The force tweeted: "We’re at the scene of a serious collision involving one vehicle on the A1(M). Please avoid the area and only travel if it is essential."

Meanwhile Essex Police said they were seeing an increasing number of weather related incidents.

The constabulary's control room tweeted: "We have started receiving calls of road traffic collisions in the county due to ice on the road, please take care when out and about this morning.