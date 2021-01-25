Baby killed in Waterbeach collision

A five-month-old baby was killed after a van hit the pram he was in on Friday 22 January.

Shortly before 4pm a car and van were involved in a collision on the A10 in Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire.

The van came off the road and struck Rachel Thorold who was out walking with her baby Louis. She remains in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forwards.

This is an extremely tragic and sad incident and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Louis, who are being supported by a specially-trained officer. A thorough investigation will now be conducted by my team and I am seeking help from the public. Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, Road Policing Unit

Police said both drivers remained on scene.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit the police website.