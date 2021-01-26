The boss of London Southend Airport says support is needed immediately for the aviation industry as the Government looks set to impose forced hotel quarantines for all arrivals into the UK.

Glyn Jones says "clear and consistent guidance" is needed now, to make sure there is a "unified approach" across airports within the UK and where possible across Europe.

The CEO of London Southend Airport suggests that an "Air Passenger Duty holiday" as well as funding to help airports with large fixed financial costs such business rates could be provided.

Aviation has been hard hit by the pandemic and the blows keep coming. In addition to negative test requirements as well as quarantine upon arrival, there is now the proposal of airport hotel quarantine adding further costs and more complication for passengers arriving into the UK. Glyn Jones, CEO, London Southend Airport

Airports have invested into safety measures to protect passengers and employees, many. including London Southend Airport have also supported private test facilities to enable passengers to arrange test certificates required for travel. The latest proposal to utilise airport hotels implies yet another cost burden for both airports and travellers. Glyn Jones, CEO, London Southend Airport