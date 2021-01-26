Bedford police officer who tackled knife-wielding man receives bravery award

PC George Comer with his bravery award Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A Bedford police officer who tackled a knife wielding man was among more than 60 officers and staff recognised for bravery and long service.

PC George Comer was commended by the Chief Constable for his bravery during the incident that took place in May 2019.

A man was spotted on CCTV wielding a large knife. When he tried to escape from officers, PC Comer tackled him to the ground.

After the man's sentencing, His Honour Judge Steven Evans wrote to Chief Constable Garry Forsyth to commend PC Comer for his heroic actions.

“PC Comer did so without regard to his own safety – perhaps more accurately he acted despite the obvious risk to his own safety." Judge Evans wrote.

PC Comer’s actions, which brought this potentially serious incident to an end without harm to any party, showed exceptional courage. His Honour Judge Steven Evans

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth described it as a "pleasure" to be able to award a Chief’s commendation award to PC Comer and the other officers and staff who were also recognised for their bravery and Long Service medals.