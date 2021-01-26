Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson:

Brexit is causing problems for some businesses here in the east as they try to continue trading with Europe.

For Cambridge wine merchant Hal Wilson it is causing red tape on his red wine.

Britain's departure from the EU custom's union means new procedures which are causing delays for some businesses.

Hal Wilson, one of the founders of Cambridge Wine Merchants

Cambridge Wine Merchants has nearly 20,000 bottles of Spanish wine in this country which can't be accessed until Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs says so.

Freight agents will be chasing them and I had to fill in a paper form in replacement of this rather more simple economic system because we've left the single market and they don't really know when that will be. There's no helpline or anything else for this sort of issues. Hal Wilson, Wine merchant

Daniel Zeichner, the Labour MP for Cambridge who is also the Shadow Food Minister has raised the issues at Westminster. He believes many businesses will suffer unless more streamlined systems can be negotiated.

We’ve got to find better arrangements with the EU. In a longer term we have to think hard about what that relationship is going to look like because particularly for fresh vegetables and fresh meat the system isn’t going to work for us Daniel Zeichner MP, Cambridge, Lab

We have encouraged companies new to dealing with customs declarations to appoint a specialist to deal with import and export declarations on their behalf - and we made over £80 million available to expand the capacity of the customs agents market. Government spokesperson

The Government says it will work with businesses to ensure they can trade effectively under the new rules.

Cambridge Wines' Red Wine Selection

Cambridge Wine Merchants supplies to every single university college in the city and has contracts with hundreds of producers across Europe.

They believe that unless solutions are found, the long term effect will be higher prices and less choice.