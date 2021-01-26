Domestic abuse victims in Norfolk are being urged to "Ask for Ani" at pharmacies to discreetly indicate they need help.

Boots and other independent chemists have signed up to the government scheme, to help those in unsafe situations during lockdown.

Pharmacies have been chosen as the outlet for the plan because they can stay open.

Staff have been specially trained to provide a safe, private space for victims, if someone asks for “Ani” and will be put in touch with the police, relevant support services or helplines.

Participating pharmacies will be displaying 'Ask Ani' posters in their windows.

The name is an acronym for “action needed immediately”.

Boots and several other pharmacies have signed up to the scheme Credit: PA

It comes after abuse charities say they're concerned about the rise of domestic abuse during lockdown, where many victims are isolated at home with little opportunity to go out and access services.

The Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Group in Norfolk (DASVG) is encouraging anyone who may be struggling to access to Ask for Ani (pronounced Annie).

"Home should be a place where people feel the safest particularly in the current climate", Gavin Thompson, Chair of the DASVG, said.

"However, we know the lockdown restrictions caused by the pandemic can be very difficult for those affected by domestic abuse.

"It is vital we do all we can to ensure those who need immediate help and support are able to access it in a way which doesn’t put them at further risk.

"We welcome the introduction of this scheme and hope as many pharmacies as possible across Norfolk will take part – we must do all we can to protect those for whom home is not a safe space.”

Help and support

Call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential, non-judgemental information and support.

Contact a local domestic abuse service by using the Domestic Abuse Directory.