Government under pressure to announce who will be next in vaccine roll-out

Watch Elodie Harper's report for ITV Anglia here:UK's Vaccine Minister says he's confident we're on track to deliver a first dose to 15 million of the most vulnerable by the middle of next month - but the debate over who should be in next in line to get the Covid-19 jab has already begun.

Currently only those who are health workers, clinically vulnerable, living or working in a care home, or aged over 70 are eligible.

When they have been vaccinated, it will move down to 50 and over. But, who should be after that?It was expected that priority workers - teachers, police officers and supermarket staff would be next in line, and that their vaccine programme would begin in Spring.But as of yet, the government hasn't issued an official decision on who will be first and when that roll-out will begin.Teaching unions are calling for vaccines to be prioritised for staff school staff, while policing unions are putting pressure on the government to make the decision quickly. Andy Symonds, Chairman of Norfolk Police Federation said:"We've been calling on the government to make an announcement ASAP. It's nice to have warm words to say yes we're looking at this, and officers yes should be on the priority list, but as of yet we haven't seen any action. As we speak there are officers up and down the county, and we can't police at two metres. We sadly have people spitting and coughing in our faces, we're separating large parties and gatherings, so we are at risk."

We're asking the government in turn for all of the hard work we're putting in, and the unique risk we face as police officers. It's really important to say we're not asking to be at the front of the queue but we are asking for a decision. I'm baffled, frustrated and becoming slightly angry that the government is faltering on this. Other countries are vaccinating their officers, so why can't we? Andy Symonds, Norfolk Police Federation

Workers at the region's special schools have said that for them, social distancing is 'virtually impossible' and pupils have a range of needs - some that can only be met with physical contact from staff. Headteacher, Hazel Simmons at The Bridge School in Ipswich has just recently been informed that staff there will be able to start having the vaccine.

She said: "It is fantastic news that our staff have been recognised as frontline keyworkers. Throughout the whole pandemic, my staff have been amazing in providing the best education possible for our students. Due to the nature of our students, our work in the classroom involves a lot of close interaction every single day. This makes socially distancing and the other national guidelines virtually impossible which has also meant parents are anxious about school attendance. We are all hugely relieved that our staff members can now get the vaccine, so we can best protect the whole school community including our vulnerable pupils and their families."

Secondary school teachers have a slightly increased risk of dying - 39 deaths per 100,000 people for men and 21 per 100,000 for women, compared to rates of 31 and 17 in the population as a whole.

Nurses, cleaners, social workers, restaurant staff, taxi drivers and security workers are all at greater risk than teachers, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But that doesn't tell the whole story, of course - your ethnic background, underlying health conditions, where you live and who you live with are all factors too.The question of who will be vaccinated next is a pressing question for the government, and as frontline workers become increasingly anxious, it's one they will need to answer soon.