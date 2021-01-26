'Knitting Nana': Newport Pagnell's answer to Banksy and her surprise stitching

In an exclusive interview, ITV Anglia's Liz Summers speaks to the artist known as 'Knitting Nana'

A mystery has sprung up in the quiet town of Newport Pagnell; dozens of knitted gifts have been appearing, all with a note attached signed by the 'Knitting Nana'.

Now, in a world exclusive, ITV News Anglia has interviewed the mysterious stitcher, on the condition we keep their identity hidden.

The guerilla knitter said they started leaving presents around the town over the festive period.

"I thought it would just be nice to knit a few things over Christmas to cheer people up, Christmas tree decorations, and it seemed to work," said Nana.

Her knitted goods were soon the talk of the town, with pictures of tree decorations and soft toys shared widely on local social media sites.

Notes are left with the gifts signed by the 'Knitting Nana'

Nana said the way the gifts have been received spurred her on to continue.

She added: "After Christmas I just thought I've got to carry on because people liked it so much, times are challenging for everybody and it seems to cheer people up."

One of the people to stumble across one of Nana's works was six-year-old Sophie, on a walk in the park with her stepfather David Billington.

Sophie said it was "really exciting" to find the pair of mittens, which she has barely taken off since.

"It's all over the local Facebook, everyones talking about trying to find them.

"There's a few haunts where the bits usually are so everyone's looking there and trying to be the first to find them."

Nana said seeing the joy it brings to people like Sophie has kept them going through the pandemic.

"I can't see my grandchildren, they live a long way away, and when I see the children, they don't know I've seen them, but last weekend I saw a little girl find one, and the look of joy on her face when she found it brought a tear to my eye."

For now, the hunt for knitted gifts will continue, and Knitting Nana's true identity will remain a mystery.