Cambridge woman awarded medal for dramatic mountain rescue

The Chairman of Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust in Cambridge and her partner have been recognised for rescuing a couple stranded on Mont Blanc in the Alps in July 2020.

Dr Ros Smith and Sir David Hempleman-Adams have both been awarded a Silver Life Saving Medal by the Order of St John for a conspicuous act of bravery, at personal risk to themselves.

The pair were on the expedition last summer which was Dr Smith's first attempt at the famous peak. Sir David had climbed it several times before.

They started out in good weather, but conditions quickly changed with high winds building, snow and cloud cover descending.

On their way down the mountain they found a young Polish couple suffering from altitude sickness and hypothermia in an emergency refuge, and agreed to take them down the mountain to safety.

Visibility dropped to zero during the descent but Dr Smith was able to keep the couple calm while Sir David led the way to safety through treacherous conditions.

Dr Ros Smith on Mont Blanc Credit: supplied

Dr Smith said it was "a tremendous privilege" to be recognised by the Order of St John. While Sir David said the award was "very humbling indeed."

He also paid tribute to Dr Smith, saying she coped extraordinarily well in a life-or-death situation in extremely hostile conditions.