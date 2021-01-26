New data has revealed that 3,275 people have died in the Anglia region with Covid-19 since the start of the year.

The UK has also passed the bleak milestone of 100,000 deaths during the pandemic.

The vaccine roll-out across the East of England has now caught up with the rest of England after a slower start in the region.

The latest figures show that 742,018 people have now had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine which represent one in seven of the adult population in the area.

However the daily total of first injections given on Monday was 29,507 - the lowest daily figure since last Monday. The number of vaccines delivered had been rising day by day last week until the weekend.

The number of first injection given each day in the Anglia region in the past few days Credit: Data from NHS England

Official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the second week of January saw the highest number of coronavirus deaths of the pandemic in the Anglia region with 1,061 people dying. That figure is likely to be an underestimate as more deaths are registered in the subsequent days.

There were 912 deaths in region the first week of 2021. The ONS figures are based on death certificates that mention Covid-19 and cover the period until 15 January.

Since then the NHS has reported a further 968 patients have died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Eastern Counties. In care homes, 334 residents died in the week ending 22 January.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the NHS, Care Quality Commission and the Office for National Statistics

While the number of patients being treated for the condition in the region's is still more than twice as high as it was during the first wave of the pandemic in March and April 2020, new admissions are beginning to decline.

An average of 400 patients a day were admitted to hospital in the seven days to 24 January. That is down from the peak of nearly 500 patients a day in the second week of January.

3,927 Covid patients in hospitals in the East of England on 26 January

3,996 Covid patients in hospitals in the East of England on 19 January

The number of new Covid cases confirmed by positive tests continues to fall sharply in the Anglia region.

There were 29,345 cases in the week to Friday 22 January which was 9,257 fewer than during the previous week - a decline of 24%.

That weekly total represented an infection rate of 402 cases per 100,000 in the population and a fall from 529 the week before.

The infection rate was 786 cases per 100,000 at the start of the third lockdown on 5 January and it was 121 per 100,000 at the start of the second lockdown in November.

The second week of January saw the highest number of people dying with coronavirus during the pandemic in the Anglia region Credit: Data from the Office for National Statistics

The highest infection rates in the Anglia region in the week to 22 January

Luton - 629 cases per 100,000

Corby - 612 cases per 100,000

Harlow - 598 cases per 100,000

Tendring - 594 cases per 100,000

Northampton - 573 cases per 100,000

The lowest infection rates in the Anglia region in the week to 22 January

East Cambridgeshire - 195 cases per 100,000

Rutland - 200 cases per 100,000

North Norfolk - 215 cases per 100,000

Babergh - 239 cases per 100,000

South Cambridgeshire - 250 cases per 100,000

In most areas of the Eastern Counties the number of new cases were falling but there were small rises in Kettering where there were 450 positive tests in the week to 22 January which was 10 more than the week before and in the Fenland area of Cambridgeshire where one more case was detected that the week before.

The latest weekly case rates per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from Public Health England

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 22 January

Bedfordshire - 3,300 cases - down 20% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 2,816 cases - down 14%

Essex - 8,090 cases - down 32%

Hertfordshire - 4,898 cases - down 26%

Milton Keynes - 1,262 cases - down 21%

Norfolk - 3,378 cases - down 19%

Northamptonshire - 3,345 cases - down 13%

Rutland - 80 cases - down 16%

Suffolk - 2,176 cases - down 29%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterboroug

Daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region through the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.