Police investigation launched after man exposed himself in Stevenage town centre

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a man exposing himself in Stevenage town centre last week to come forward.

Hertfordshire Police say that they have received reports of indecent exposure in Queensway at around 9am last Wednesday (January 20). A 30-year-old man was arrested and has been released on bail, but police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the crime.

Detective Constable Hunni Glanville, who is investigating, said:

We are looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to us. “If there are any members of the public that remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time please get in touch. Hunni Glanville, Detective Constable

DC Glanville has also released her personal email so that she can be contacted directly by any victims or witnesses.

Her email address is hunni.glanville@herts.pnn.police.ukWitnesses can also call 101.