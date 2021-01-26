Teenager stabbed in Ipswich

A 18-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed yesterday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Downside Close in Ipswich just before 4.50pm yesterday (Monday, January 25). The victim was taken to hospital by car and remains there, receiving treatment for his wounds.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Suffolk police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101.