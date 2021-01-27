A glimpse of history: Cinefilms portray village life in the 50s and 60s

Watch Tanya Mercer's video report

Among the few positives of Lockdown, it has at least provided a chance to get on with an overdue project - or perhaps some spring-cleaning. That's what 83-year-old David Overton from Holywell Row near Mildenhall did, and in the process, found a mountain of memories.

These memories were wrapped up in spools of long-forgotten cinefilm in David's house. As lockdown dragged on he decided to find out what was on the reels. So he bought a digitiser and watched the memories unfold.

What lay within the reels were moments throughout the late 50s and 60s captured by David and his wife Barbara. Last year she passed away making the finds even more poignant. They'd been married for 59 years. And among the footage was their wedding day at Chippenham church.

David Overton sorts through his film Credit: ITV News Anglia

I'll be the first to admit, watching them, I've had a box of Kleenex nearby. They are very moving scenes.

"We're having a picnic one day and the children are climbing the trees. And there's a wonderful film of my son taking grass we'd cut off the lawn. And I couldn't remember it happening until I saw the film again."

David's son fills his truck with grass cuttings Credit: David Overton

But these films hold more than just family tales. They are a historical insight into a way of life that seems so different to today.

David was a farmer at Hollywell Row and his in-laws farmed near Chippenham and Soham. Some of the farming practices by today's standards were gruelling. Old machines and methods that now form part of agricultural history.

I was filming a way of life where very little had changed since war time. It's absolutely amazing to see how we did and how people survived doing it because there was no such thing as health and safety at work then! David Overton

David says time goes too quickly. Capturing the moments of everyday life - even what he thought was mundane at the time - has made for a lifetime of memories.