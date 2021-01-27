Norwich is expanding its contact tracing programme, with council officials now able to get in touch with those believed to have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

The city council is launching a new team of tracers, who will phone and make doorstep visits to close contacts to tell them to self-isolate for ten days.

Those told to isolate will be directed towards support services, such as payments, shopping and prescription collections.

Previously the council had only been contacting people who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Council leader Alan Waters, described the expansion as a "huge step forward" for the city, adding: "We want to drastically reduce the rate of asymptomatic transmissions in our city, and this new process will support people in keeping themselves and others safe."

The council has been granted funding by Public Health Norfolk for the new team of tracers; six people have already been hired.