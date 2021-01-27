'Digital divide' 6,000 children in Norfolk without devices

Some children being schooled from home are at a ‘digital disadvantage’ without proper access to laptops and the internet, according to Norfolk Council.

With schools shut due to the coronavirus pandemic many children are learning online, but not everyone can take part from their home.

They estimate 1,000 households with school-age children are unable to connect to the internet in the region - and 6,000 devices are needed to ensure every child has their own.

Lotus cars has donated 625 brand new laptops to help children learn from home.

The donation from Lotus has been described as ‘generous’.

This donation will go a long way to make sure no child in the county is left behind by the pandemic. One device will make a difference to a whole family, not just one child. But there is still a way to go to reach our goal so we are appealing to other businesses that may have spare ex-corporate devices that could help a child connect to their education. Cllr John Fisher, cabinet member for Children’s Services

Lotus is one of a number of organisations teaming up to support young people. Last week ITV Anglia followed schools and businesses in Northamptonshire that are working to provide more devices.

Anyone with a second hand device in Norfolk is being asked to help out by donating to the ‘Every Child Online’ scheme.