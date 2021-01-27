Home needed for Essex guinea pig and her blind sister

Six-year-old guinea pig sisters Ami and Yuki. Ami (right) is completely blind and is guided by her sister. Credit: RSPCA

The hunt is on for a new home for a blind guinea pig and her sister who helps guide her around.

The RSPCA in Essex took Ami and Yuki in when their owner couldn't care for them any longer.

The six-year-old sisters are currently being cared for by Danaher Animal Home, after arriving earlier this month.

Side by side, guinea pig sisterly love. Credit: RSPCA

Unfortunately Ami is completely blind but gets around fine thanks to her sister, Yuki (grey), leading the way and helping to guide her. Craig Horsler, RSPCA

“Poor Ami also has a little head tilt caused by a previous ear problem. But her health problems don’t cause her any pain and certainly don’t slow her down, thanks to Yuki’s support," Supervisor Craig Horsler said.

“The pair are really close and so we must find them a home together," he added.

Staff at the RSPCA say Ami has adapted really well with her blindness and it doesn’t hinder her at all, especially with her sister about to help.

Their interactions are "adorable to watch!", said Mr Horsler.

To find out more about the RSCPA and the sisters, visit the their online profile.