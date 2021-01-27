Key workers in Hertfordshire to get rapid Covid-19 tests

Rapid covid tests are to be rolled out to almost 5,000 key workers in Hertfordshire every week.

Health bosses say the tests are aimed at those who cannot work from home, like transport and supermarket workers.

It's hoped the tests will help identify those who don't have symptoms and stop the virus spreading.

They will be delivered at a series of fixed and pop-up sites across the county, as well as buses, that will be available to visit specific areas or workplaces.

The roll out has already started and has discovered that around 4% of people tested were positive but not showing any symptoms.

It will have a positive impact if we pick them up but then they self isolate. That's the crucial thing. All the testing in the world won't make a blind bit of difference if people aren't self isolating Jim McManus, Hertfordshire Director of Public Health

The 'rapid' testing, which uses lateral flow tests, is in addition to the asymptomatic testing that is already available to NHS workers and care home staff.

Drive-through testing sites for residents who have symptoms are already in place.