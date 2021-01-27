Marking Holocaust Memorial Day: 'Be the light in the Darkness'

Auschwitz, Poland. Credit: ITV News

As the world marks Holocaust Memorial day this year, it is being done differently because of the pandemic.

Across the Anglia region many remembrance services have moved online as this year's theme 'Be the light in the darkness' is marked across the UK.

Essex

Tendring District Council's service is usually held in the Clacton Sunken Rose Garden, led by the Chairman of the Colchester Synagogue. Instead the Chairman of the the council will read a prayer in remembrance.

It is so vital that we mark Holocaust Memorial Day and learn the lessons that history teaches us. In these difficult few months it is easy to overlook such tragic events but it is important to mark this occasion on behalf to all those lives involved. Cllr Dan Land, Tendring District Council

People are being asked to put a candle in their windows at 8pm to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and be 'the light in the darkness'. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cambridgeshire

A series of events are taking place leading up to the annual Cambridge civic ceremony on Sunday 31st January which will be held online from 5pm.

Guest speakers including poet and author Michael Rosen, and Holocaust survivor Eva Clarke plus musical performances, dance pieces, readings, poetry and artworks.

It is once again our privilege to host Cambridge’s commemorations for Holocaust Memorial Day this year. Despite the limitations caused by the pandemic there is a full programme of events and activities that people can join in with online. Cllr Anna Smith, Executive Councillor for Communities

Milton Keynes

A day of remembrance would normally be marked at The Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park. But instead, a short talk by Paul Salver, formerly a teacher at Sir Herbert Leon Academy, some words from the Mayor of MK Cllr Andrew Geary and a poem for the occasion by Mark Niel, will be posted online to mark the date.

The Holocaust pillar at MK Rose Credit: The Parks Trust

Northamptonshire

Northampton Borough Council is hosting a virtual programme of activities with community groups and dignitaries delivering a series of readings and performances inspired by this year’s Memorial Day theme: ‘Be the light in the darkness’.

The message of ‘Be the light in the darkness’ resonates even louder as we continue to live through the current pandemic and chimes closely with our ongoing collaboration with partners as we jointly work to create ‘a safer, better future’ for generations to come. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join us virtually to commemorate the day. Cllr Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety

The Government established Holocaust Memorial Day in 2000 with the first events beginning the following year.

It aims to promote awareness of how people and communities were persecuted under racial and social policy because they were different.

The 27th of January is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration Camp in 1945, when the world finally witnessed the scale of the horror inside.