New location for Cambridge sewage plant announced

The proposed location of a new sewage treatment plant near Cambridge has been announced.

Anglian Water is looking to relocate the carbon-neutral plant to an area between the villages of Fen Ditton and Horningsea, north of the A14.

It was chosen as the best option from three shortlisted locations.

The current site on Cowley Road in Milton will be closed to make way for the development of 8,000 new homes. It is part of plans to regenerate North East Cambridge over the next two decades.

Anglian Water claim the new plant will be ‘state-of-the-art’

This is the creation of an entirely new, modern facility that will be surrounded by carefully created habitat for wildlife, along with opportunities to connect and improve access to the countryside. Karen Barclay, Relocation Consultation for Anglian Water

Under current plans water from the plant would be recycled and returned to the River Cam.

Further consultation with the local community and environmental groups is due to take place this summer.