Reports of 'sonic boom' heard in Norfolk

An explosion sounding like a 'sonic boom' has been heard over Norfolk this morning.Reports on social media from people living in Norwich and Hellesdon areas of the county say the noise was so loud it shook windows.

Sonic boom is the common name for the loud noise that is created by the 'shock wave' produced by a plane traveling at speeds greater than that of sound.

It usually causes a loud bang and tremors can be felt on the ground.

Earlier this month, a sonic boom was heard above Essex and Cambridge.

It was caused when two RAF jets scrambled to intercept a private plane, which was travelling from Germany and had lost communication with air traffic controllers.