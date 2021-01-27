Teenager charged after 18-year-old stabbed in Ipswich

A teenager has been charged after an 18-year-old was stabbed Ipswich on Monday afternoon.Police were called to Downside Close just before 4:50pm and the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains to be treated for his injuries.

He is said to be in a stable condition. A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich was arrested later that evening and has now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear before magistrates later today.