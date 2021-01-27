Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

As Peterborough's new main vaccine centre opens there are concerns that too many people within the city's asian community are being put off taking the vaccine.

It's a concern shared across the UK, prompting a number of famous names to produce a video encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The latest research by the Government's Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE) found:

72% of black people were unlikely or very unlikely to be vaccinated.

42% of Pakistani and Bangladeshi people were unlikely or very unlikely to be vaccinated.

21% of people from Indian groups were not willing to be vaccinated.

Luton GP Dr Monica Alabi explains why it is so important that people from ethnic minority communities have the vaccine.

We have Islamic scholars, they have quite categorically stated there is nothing illegal, nothing haraam in it and you should take it. And so is the opinion of all the medical experts and all the scientists. So I'm urging everybody, all the muslims and other faiths as well that you must take this vaccination. Abdul Choudheri, Chairman Faizan E Madina Mosque

A vaccination centre in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia