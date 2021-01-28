1,000 new laptops for disadvantaged children in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council has announced around 1,000 new laptops are being bought for disadvantaged children in the city who cannot access remote learning.

Due to the government lockdown, the majority of children are now learning from home. In Peterborough, a significant number of children do not have a computer.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills, and the University, announced the funding investment at the Full Council meeting on 27 January:

“Cabinet has discussed the pressing need for laptops for disadvantaged children in our local schools - particularly primary schools - where we know we need two thousand more to ensure children can access remote learning. We consider this to be a Council priority as our children’s education is a priority for us all.

“We are currently working with officers to establish funding for the purchase of these laptops, and we hope to be able to announce the way forward very shortly. Our Education team are already working very hard with local businesses to support this initiative, and I am very grateful to them.

“We are also working to see how we can bring used laptops into this scheme and will soon be asking the public to assist by donating them to schools using a system we are setting up with a partner organisation. Our Education team are preparing a separate briefing about this initiative.

“Councillor David Seaton, the Cabinet Member for Finance, is working with our Chief Finance Officer to enable this scheme to proceed as soon as possible.”

