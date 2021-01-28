CCTV images show police detaining Leon Briggs

Watch a video report by Graham Stothard

CCTV pictures that capture the final hours of a man who died after being detained by police in Luton have been released.

Leon Briggs was 39 when he was detained under the Mental Health Act. The father of two was taken to Luton police station in 2013, where he was later found unconscious and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family have waited more than seven years for an inquest to take place, which the coroner already admitted was too long.

The video footage shows a clearly confused Leon Briggs moving between traffic and going in and out of shops. This behaviour led to the emergency services being called.

When the police arrived he was grappled to the ground. Paramedics arrived with an ambulance, but it was police who put him into their van.

The inquest heard he died as a result of "amphetamine intoxication, prone restraint and prolonged struggling."

His family has campaigned for a thorough investigation since he died. They say if it was not for mistreatment by police he would still be alive. Police say that is not the case.

The inquest is expected to last six weeks.