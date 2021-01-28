Children's Hospice to close offices in a bid to save cash for frontline services

East Anglia's Children's Hospices will not be renewing the leases on its offices in Milton near Cambridge and in Ipswich as part of efforts to cut costs.

The Charity has seen its income fall due to the pandemic and is facing an operational deficit of £2m over the next year.

Forty staff work across the two sites, they'll now be based from home as well as within hospice buildings. The savings are being made to protect its frontline services

Former Met Police officer Phil Gormley now heads EACH

Phil Gormley, EACH Chief Executive, said:

“Our three hospices remain open and continue to provide care as we focus every penny on care delivery. However, staff in our offices have proved they can work remotely and will blend home working with using office space in our hospice buildings.

This third lockdown, closing our shops, has meant putting over 120 members of staff back on furlough and standing down our 1,700 volunteers. While our fundraisers worked hard over the festive period, our latest forecasting shows an operational deficit of £2 million over the next 12 months. Once again, this illustrates why we need our service delivery underpinned by proper statutory funding. Phil Gormley

Last year, EACH only received 16% of its income from statutory sources.

Aside from that it relies on over £6 million coming in from trusts, major donors, businesses, community groups, individuals and events, as well as £5 million in income from its retail operation.

Fundraising activities have been slashed due to Covid and the charity estimates it is losing around £100,000 per week with the closure of its charity shops.

Last year the charity got some celebrity help when comedian Griff Rhys Jones raised more than £140,000 with a special online auction.

But despite the financial impact, demand for its services is still high. Over Christmas EACH’s hospice in Ipswich, The Treehouse, opened on Christmas Day, its hospice near Norwich, The Nook, on Boxing Day, and end of life care was provided in the community by staff from EACH’s hospice in Milton.

The charity has written to MPs. Will Quince, Conservative MP for Colchester is even organising a virtual quiz to raise money the organisation's work. That quiz should go ahead later this evening.