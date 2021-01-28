Coastguard issue warning over Happisburgh cliff collapse

This video footage was captured by HM Coastguard Bacton

The coastguard has issued a safety warning after part of the cliff gave way in Happisburgh

The cliff fell away overnight following more heavy rain. Officers have urged people to take extra care - saying the area was very unstable and that mud washing onto the beach can act like sinking sand.

It's not the first time the area has been affected by erosion and cliff collapse. Last November part of the cliffs collapsed close to the iconic lighthouse.

And last January a major landslide at Trimingham near Mundesley saw caravans teetering on the edge.