A further 25,000 people have been given the first dose of the Covid vaccine in the East of England but for the fourth day in the row, that total has declined.

A total of 796,035 have had a first injection in the region which is more than 15% of the adult population or about one in six people.

Among the top two priority groups, people aged 80 and over, 80% had been given the first dose of the vaccine in the East by Sunday 24 January.

That is in line with the UK total as a whole but there are wide variations even within the Anglia region.

In Northamptonshire, 87% of the over 80s had had their first jab while in Suffolk and North East Essex the figure was 71%.

The daily number of Covid vaccine first doses given in the East of England in the past ten days Credit: Data from NHS England

Older adults from ethnic minority groups, those with severe mental illness or learning disabilities, and those from deprived areas are less likely to have received a coronavirus vaccine, preliminary data suggests.

Researchers analysing GP records for NHS England found "substantial divergence" in vaccination rates when broken down by ethnicity and deprivation, with white people twice as likely to have been vaccinated than black people.

The paper, not yet peer reviewed, is believed to be the first detailed study of the demographic and clinical characteristics of people vaccinated in England.

The authors, from the University of Oxford, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the healthcare technology company TPP, say their findings should be interpreted with caution.

An NHS spokeswoman said: "GPs and hospitals are offering vaccination to everyone in the priority groups equally, and encourage everyone to say yes to the vaccine.

"Over six million people have been vaccinated in just seven weeks, including more than three quarters of people aged 80 and over, with jabs taking place from more than 1,400 sites.

"Local authorities are working with their diverse communities and faith groups promote vaccine acceptance and willingness to accept the vaccination offer."

Number of people over 80 given the first coronavirus vaccine dose by 24 January in the Anglia region