A Northamptonshire charity's big sleep out, where people spend a night on the streets to raise money for the homeless is this year going indoors.

Isla's only 7 years old but she's already raised hundreds of pounds for the homeless in Northampton.

Isla is taking part in the Hope Centre's Big Sleep In Credit: ITV News Anglia

She created care packages last Christmas and now she's taking part in The Hope Centre's Big Sleep In. Isla and her mum Sadie are setting up camp on their kitchen floor.

We're going to be sleeping in here, with my dad, mum and big sister. Because I just really want to help them, I want to like make their day. Isla Baggett, Hope Young Ambassador

Although we're not in the freezing cold, it just gives us a little bit of an idea of what it might be like to sleep on a hard floor for 12 hours, so yeah, really proud of her, really, really proud. Sadie Baggett, Isla's mum

Most rough sleepers in Northampton are in some form of temporary accommodation but there are still up to 10 living on the streets.

The Hope Centre's doing all it can to help those in need, but the charity's funding has been hit hard by the pandemic and government grants are due to run out.

All charities are facing a cliff edge of funding after march. Our big sleep out would usually raise about £50,000 but this year its a much smaller event. We need all the help we can get from the government, general public, from anyone. Robin Burgess, Chief Executive, Northamptonshire Hope Centre

Sara has been taking part in the big sleep put for the past five years Credit: ITV News Anglia

A lot of the people could be like you and me, things have just not gone right, I mean there was one guy that was there, he was the CEO of a big business, split up with his wife, everything went wrong possible, ended up losing his house, lost his job, and through no fault of his own he ended up living on the streets of Northampton. Sara Homer, Ambassador for the Hope Centre

So whether it's in your bath tub or kitchen floor everyone is encouraged to grab a sleeping bag on Friday evening, and spend a night somewhere you wouldn't normally sleep.

