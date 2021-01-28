Prison staff in Milton Keynes have paid tribute to a colleague who has died with Covid-19

47 year old Craig Goldsney, who worked at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, died in hospital on Thursday 21st January after a battle with coronavirus.

Craig joined the NHS team at HMP Woodhill in December 2007. As a Registered Mental Health Nurse, he worked for many years within the Healthcare department. Colleagues say he was well respected and liked by his patients.Craig is survived by his wife, Becca, and three sons, Jacob, Ben and Ethan.

A GoFundMe page has begun to raise funds to help his family.