The Bridges of Essex County: RAC finds among the worst in the UK

Essex has the second highest number of substandard road bridges in the country according to a new report.

The RAC Foundation found that the county has 165 bridges which are closed, have weight restrictions or are in need of repair.

Last year the Army and Navy Flyover in Chelmsford was demolished over safety concerns.

The report has revealed that the number of bridges unable to carry the heaviest vehicles on our roads is increasing. Some 3,105 council-owned bridges in Britain were substandard as of October 2020 And the study indicates that there has been a decline in the number of bridges receiving an initial scour assessment for damage caused by river flow, down 9% year-on-year.

Between them, the councils are responsible for maintaining 71,656 bridges, meaning 4.3% are substandard.

The Army and Navy flyover in Chelmsford has been closed due to safety concerns Credit: ITV Anglia

Only Devon had more substandard bridges at 233, followed by Essex (165), Somerset (153) and Cornwall (139).

The analysis was based on data provided by 199 councils in response to freedom of information requests and was carried out in partnership with Adept, a group representing local authority bosses responsible for transport and other sectors.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "We might not yet be at the stage where London Bridge has fallen down, as described in the nursery rhyme, but several other bridges across the country have suffered partial or total collapses.

"At the same time there has been a worrying decline in the number of inspections carried out to examine just how much damage rivers, and the debris they carry, are doing to bridges below the waterline. This is storing up trouble for the future as our weather gets more extreme and traffic volumes rise again after the Covid-19 restrictions."