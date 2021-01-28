Vaccine Q+A: Submit your video questions for our expert

ITV News Anglia will host a Q+A session on the UK rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination, and we're asking you, our viewers, to send us your questions.

We'll be speaking to Dr Mark Toshner, on ITV News Anglia at 6pm on Friday the 29th of January. Dr Toshner was the principal investigator for the Oxford vaccine trial in Cambridge, and he can answer your questions about the jab, its safety and its development. Just send them to anglia news@itv.com - and even better film yourself asking your question in landscape mode - that's with your phone on its side - and we'll put them to Dr Toshner tomorrow.

Millions of people across the UK have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

All frontline health and care workers, all care home residents, everyone aged over 70, and all clinically extremely vulnerable people should be offered their first dose of the vaccine by February the 15th.

Then the vaccine will be offered in age order to those aged 65 and adults with long term conditions.

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Peterborough Credit: ITV Anglia

Those aged 50 to 64 should be offered a vaccine by the Spring.

There are nine Mass vaccination sites in our region in in Stevenage, Norwich, Runwell near Wickford in Essex, Peterborough, Harlow, Luton, Ipswich, Moulton in Northamptonshire and Cambridge.

Vaccinations are being carried out in the most unlikely of places from this temple in Bedford to an empty shopping centre food court in Norwich along with GP surgeries, pharmacies, and hospitals.

The Grafton shopping Centre in Cambridge the latest addition.

It was always going to be an enormous feat and there have been problems. Vaccine numbers have been down on a daily basis this week in the East and the roll out's been patchy in places.