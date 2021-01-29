Calls for safety improvements to road in Cambridgeshire where baby was killed

Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

People in the village of Waterbeach are calling for urgent safety improvements to be made to the A10 after a baby was killed and his mother left in a critical condition.

Rachael Thorold was pushing her son Louis in a pram when a van which had been involved in a crash mounted the pavement and hit them.

Louis was killed in the collision and, a week on from the incident, Ms Thorold remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

In a statement Louis's father Chris said: "I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone. You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.

"Your ma-ma is fighting to stay with us and we are praying that she will make it through."

Flowers have been left near the scene of the crash Credit: ITV Anglia

Following the tragedy locals have suggested a range of safety measures, such as reducing the speed limit from 50mph to 40mph, installing traffic lights or putting barriers between the road and the pavement.

James Bull, who has lived in the village all his life, said: "We know full well how dangerous this stretch of road is.

"There is a long-term project in place to upgrade and modify the A10 but that could take some time, what we really need is urgent improvements right now."

It is not the first fatal crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. In May 2020 a lorry driver died following an accident close to the spot where Louis and his mother were hit.

In August footage emerged of drivers racing and crashing into each on the same stretch of road.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved in the crash.

"Whilst there is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on this specific incident.

"Safety on our roads is a priority for Cambridgeshire and potential improvements at this junction will be considered as part of the investigation."

The crash which led to Louis' death involved a van and car. Both drivers suffered slight injuries and remained at the scene.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.