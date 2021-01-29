Covid-19 vaccinations: Your questions answered

About 1 in 6 people across the east have now had their first Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Mark Toshner was the principal investigator for the Oxford vaccine trial in Cambridge and we’ve put your questions about the jab to him

Dr Toshner is an honorary consultant at Royal Papworth Hospital.

Dr Mark Toshner answers your questions

Millions of people across the UK have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine. All frontline health and care workers, all care home residents, everyone aged over 70, and all clinically extremely vulnerable people should be offered their first dose of the vaccine by February the 15th.

Then the vaccine will be offered in age order to those aged 65 and adults with long term conditions.

Those aged 50 to 64 should be offered a vaccine by the Spring.

There are nine Mass vaccination sites in our region in in Stevenage, Norwich, Runwell near Wickford in Essex, Peterborough, Harlow, Luton, Ipswich, Moulton in Northamptonshire and Cambridge.