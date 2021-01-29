Firefighters in Cambridgeshire will be helping out at Covid vaccination sites in the county.

The county's fire and rescue service is providing a range of staff, from emergency call handlers and support workers to fire officers, as volunteers at the sites.

Group Commander Wayne Swales, the officer coordinating the support project, said: “The response from our staff has been really impressive so far, it’s been great to see colleagues from different parts of the Service wanting to get involved. We are really proud of our staff and what we have achieved already.

They'll helping do everything from marshalling in the car parks and showing patients where they need to go to actually setting up two large-scale sites.

Staff volunteering so far have found the experience really rewarding. Many of the people coming to be vaccinated have been shielding in their homes for long periods, with a trip to be vaccinated their only reason for stepping outside. Being there for these residents, providing a friendly face and checking their welfare before and after getting their vaccine, really is fulfilling. Group Commander Wayne Swales

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s fantastic to get support from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service... We wouldn’t be able to vaccinate our most vulnerable patients with the help from our volunteers and we’re incredibly grateful.”

In the last week or so, the Service has provided more than 400 hours of help to the vaccination programme.