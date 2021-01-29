Newmarket joins race to vaccinate the region

The home of horse racing is set to play host to Suffolk's second mass vaccination centre.

In partnership with Pharmacy2U, the UK’s largest online pharmacy, vaccinations for local residents will start at 8am (30th January) at Newmarket Racecourse’s Rowley Mile .

It comes as the region battles to catch up with the numbers of people vaccinated..

The racecourse will begin vaccinations from today

It's the latest mass vaccination site to open in the region. earlier this month new centres opened up in Norwich and Wickford in Essex, with supermarket giant ASDA also provingf a vaccination hub at one of its Hertfordshire stores.

People living within a 45-mile radius of the racecourse and who are eligible for vaccination will receive a letter, text or email from the NHS with information on how to book an appointment.

All vaccinations will be administered by a qualified healthcare professional, and patients will be required to return to the racecourse for the follow-up jab at a later date.

Dr Ed Garratt, Executive Lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS and Chief Executive of the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“This is really good news for Suffolk and I’m very grateful to everyone in Newmarket who has worked so hard to enable this new centre to be established.

It is really important that we get this vaccine out to has many eligible people as possible, and I very much hope people will take up the offer of a vaccination when invited to do so Dr Ed Garratt

the Newmarket site opens almost a year to the day since the first confirmed coronavirus patients were treated by the NHS.