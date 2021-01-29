Researchers at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) played a key role in trialling the Novavax vaccine, which might become the newest jab registered for use in the UK.

The entire research department at the hospital - around 50 staff - have been instrumental in the UK trials, which showed the vaccine was 89.3% effective.

The Norfolk-based team were responsible for finding volunteers to take the prototype vaccine, and then monitor its effects over the course of several months.

With such positive results, it is expected the data will now be submitted to the UK regulator so the jab can be licensed for use.

Jenny Longmore, Director of Research Operations at NNUH, said her team "pulled out all the stops and are really proud" of their work on the trial.

She added: "It is fantastic news for everyone involved in the study that the vaccine efficacy of this Phase 3 trial is so high and we are extremely grateful to everyone who volunteered to take part in this extremely important research."

Some of the research team involved in the Novavax trial Credit: NNUH

The chief executive of the hospital, Sam Higginson, was among 500 local volunteers to take part in the trial.

He said: "This is great news and fantastic that our research team has been part of this.

"I had no hesitation in putting my name forward to take part in this Phase 3 trial and it is great to hear that so many staff and colleagues from Norwich Research Park put themselves forward."

The researchers are based at the hospital's site at the Quadram Institute, on the Norwich Research Park.

They will continue to monitor the people involved in the trial, which is set to continue until November.

The full UK trial involved more than 15,000 people aged between 18-84, of which 27% were older than 65.

More than 50% of cases related to the UK strain of the virus first identified in Kent, with the vaccine offering 86% protection against this strain.

Against the original strain that has circulated since the start of the pandemic, the vaccine was 96% effective.

In a separate South African arm of the trial, where most cases of Covid-19 were the worrying South African strain, the jab was 60% effective in people without HIV.

The UK has secured 60 million doses of the Novavax jab – to be produced on Teesside – with the hope that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) could approve it within weeks.

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia, said that although the trial suggested lower efficacy against the South African variant, 60% protection “is still a worthwhile level of immunity”.

He said the vaccine may also offer additional protection against more severe disease.