Number of vaccines delivered starts to rise again the east

41,907 first dose vaccines given yesterday in East of England.

That’s the highest daily total since Saturday when 69,190 jabs were delivered

The East of England total is now 837,942 first doses

That is 16.4% of the adult population given a vaccine - about one in six of the population.

Only North West England (17.2%) and South West England (17.1%) have a higher proportion of the population given first dose. London is at 11.2%

The Regional R rate for East of England is now estimated to be 0.7 to 0.9

Last week it was 0.6 to 0.9, Nationally it is 0.7 to 1.1

The infection rate is falling by between 2% and 6%

The NHS reported another 152 deaths in hospital today. Taking the total for January to 2,725

There were 26,973 positive tests in the week to 24th January, that down 27% on the previous week.

The regional infection rate is 370 cases per 100,000 – that’s down from 503 during the previous week

There were 3,811 Covid patients in hospital across the East of England on 27th Jan, which is down by 257 on the previous week.