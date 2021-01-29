Suffolk Council 'deeply concerned' at pylon plans

Suffolk County Council say they are ‘deeply concerned’ about a proposal for new electric pylons to be constructed in the countryside.

On Wednesday (27 January) National Grid published plans for overhead lines to connect into the substation at Bramford near Ipswich.

The council wants any project to be kept away from certain areas.

I have always said that these large energy projects must not come at any cost to Suffolk’s communities or our unique natural environment, and my position hasn’t changed. We must insist the Suffolk end of the South Coast Link is situated further south, away from Sizewell and avoiding our AONB, as the area and its communities are already under so much pressure from other proposed developments. Cllr Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council

The council is no stranger to protesting against pylons being built in the countryside, in 2012 Suffolk County Council urged the National Grid to bury lines underground.

They argue that there are alternatives to overhead power lines that could be used instead.