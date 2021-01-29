Tribute to 21-year-old from USA killed in Colchester

The family of a woman found dead at a house in Colchester say she will be "loved and missed by all".

Mary Wells, who was 21, was found unresponsive at a house on Laing Road on Sunday, 17 January.

She had come to the UK from the USA, where her family live, having graduated from Dallastown High School in Pennsylvania.

In a tribute her family said Mary was a "bright" woman, and that "she was looking to excel in life and will be loved and missed by all".

They added: "Mary lost her mum a few years ago, but she had a goal to make her mum proud of her."

Police were called to Laing Road on Sunday, 17 January Credit: ITV Anglia

Mary was pronounced dead at the house by paramedics and a provisional cause of death has suggested she was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso.

Adam Butt, who's 21 and from Laing Road, has been charged with murder and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 28 April.