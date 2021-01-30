Body discovered on Norfolk beach by member of the public

The body of a man has been discovered on Gorleston beach in Norfolk by a member of the public.

Police were called at 10.25am (Saturday 30th January) after the body was seen on the shore line.

No formal identification procedures have taken place yet, but the family of 44-year-old Mark Bland, who was reported missing in Gorleston on Friday 29th January, have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.