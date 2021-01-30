From Die Hard to Dolly: Northampton woman's costume changes during lockdown
Watch: Rozzi Hogger from Northampton
A woman from Northampton has become a hit on social media by dressing up as her favourite film characters during lockdown.
Rozi Hogger began making the quirky costumes after being furloughed from her job in the wardrobe department at the Royal and Derngate Theatre.
She creates a new character every Monday and posts a picture of herself alongside the real deal, often using kitchen utensils to mimic movie stars like Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands.
Watch a selection of Rozi's costume changes
