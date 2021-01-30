From Die Hard to Dolly: Northampton woman's costume changes during lockdown

Watch: Rozzi Hogger from Northampton

A woman from Northampton has become a hit on social media by dressing up as her favourite film characters during lockdown.

Rozi Hogger began making the quirky costumes after being furloughed from her job in the wardrobe department at the Royal and Derngate Theatre.

Rozi Hogger as Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music Credit: Rozi Hogger

She creates a new character every Monday and posts a picture of herself alongside the real deal, often using kitchen utensils to mimic movie stars like Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands.