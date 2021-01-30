Six new sites for rapid coronavirus testing opening up across Cambridgeshire

Rapid testing for key workers and people who can't work from home is being launched across Cambridgeshire.

Six sites will be offering the tests to people over eighteen who don't have any coronavirus symptoms.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council have been allocated a hundred thousand tests to be used over the next six weeks.

The sites are:

St Mark's Church, Lincoln Road in Peterborough: Already open

The Hub, High Street Cambourne: From 3rd February

Queen Mary Centre, Queen's Road Wisbech: From 4th February

Soham Town Rangers FC: From 5th February

The Coneygear Centre, Huntingdon: From 11th February

The Meadows Community Centre, Arbury Cambridge: From 12th February

Each site will open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday apart from Peterborough which is open every day from 9am-2pm and 4pm-7pm.

By testing these people on a regular basis - twice a week for at least six weeks - we can reduce the number of cases of Covid-19 across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, limit the number of people who might die or become very ill as a result of the virus and protect our NHS. Dr Liz Robin, for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Lateral flow tests are a new kind of technology that can be used to test a higher proportion of asymptomatic people and do not require a laboratory to process the test.

The process of taking a test takes on average 15 minutes from arrival to departure.