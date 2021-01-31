Keen cyclists often test themselves with long-distance challenges, but one man from Cambridgeshire has set himself a quest that will need all his valour and fortitude.

Steve Payne, who lives in Whittlesey near Peterborough, wants to ride his penny farthing bike from London to Paris, wearing a suit of armour,

I'm following in the footsteps of my 27 times great grandfather , a chap by the name of Hugh du Piane who rode on a horse from Paris to London in about 1118 AD and I'm recreating his journey but I don't have a horse so I'm using my penny farthing." Steve Payne

Steve Payne as he walked the Southampton to Canterbury pilgrimage route in medieval garb. Credit: Steve Payne

It's not Steve's first unusual journey. In 2015 he walked the Southampton to Canterbury pilgrimage route in medieval garb.

Steve Payne in costume about to attempt to swim The Channel Credit: Steve Payne

Then in 2016 he tried to swim the channel smoking a pipe but had to give up about half-way across.

In 2017 he paddled across Wales in a coracle.

Steve Payne's attempt to paddle across Wales in a coracle Credit: Steve Payne

But perhaps his greatest achievement to date was bouncing across the Alps from Italy to France on a spacehopper in 2018.

Steve Payne bouncing across The Alps on a spacehopper Credit: Steve Payne

Riding from London to Paris on a modern bicycle would be difficult enough - but this penny farthing, based on an 1870s model, has no brakes, no gears, and no air in the tyres Steve Payne

Steve will carry on his training for now while he waits for the coronavirus restrictions to be eased.