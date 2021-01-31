Concern for man missing from Peterborough

Concern is growing for a 43-year-old man who is missing in Peterborough.

Derek Coleman was reported missing from his home in Stanground at about 11am on Saturday 30th January, but has not been seen since Thursday.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Derek is 6’2”, slim build and with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured jacket with a white trim on the sleeves.