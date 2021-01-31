Enhanced Covid-19 tracing programme launches in Norwich

A more enhanced Covid tracing programme is being launched in Norwich today (1st Feb).

The City Council is to start visiting and phoning people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus to make sure they have the support they need to self-isolate for ten days.

Norwich City Council will coordinate the new system designed to improve the effectiveness of local track and trace procedures.

The local authority had previously made contact with those who had tested positive for Covid, but now they will also be able to contact people who may not have tested positive themselves, but have been listed as a contact for someone who has.

This programme is a huge step forward for us in maintaining the health and wellbeing of our citizens. We want to drastically reduce the rate of asymptomatic transmissions in our city and this new process will support people in keeping themselves and others safe. Cllr Alan Waters, Leader of Norwich City Council

Staff will spend time with each person understanding what they will need to support them during that self-isolation period.

Support available includes:

Directing people to self-isolation payments.

shopping and medication collection support.

and any other community support such as befriending or debt advice.

The council has been granted funds from Public Health Norfolk to support this initiative, with the bulk of their investment used to employ staff to coordinate and perform this vital work. The Council says six people have already been appointed, with more to follow.