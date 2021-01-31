Watch a short clip with Kevin Storey and his wife Liz on his recovery from covid last April.

A father of two from Holbeach who spent 44 days in an induced coma with coronavirus is urging everyone to take the restrictions seriously.

63-year-old Kevin Storey was taken ill in April 2020 and spent nine weeks in hospital, much of it on a ventilator. He says nine months on he's still recovering but thanks his lucky stars he managed to survive.

While he was in a coma Kevin said he had vivid dreams.

I dreamt that I was at the seaside somewhere I think it was Hunstanton in an eight foot open sided cube and I was trapped in this cube and couldn't get out of it and whichever way I went I kept slipping back to where I was and they told me that that was when they were turning me over to get me prone to improve my breathing. Kevin Storey

After 44 days in an induced coma being fed through a tube, Kevin was discharged from Hospital to applause.

Kevin left hospital to applause. Credit: Kevin Storey

Kevin's two grown up daughters and his wife Liz witnessed his ordeal from the sidelines, unable to visit and forced to face the real possibility he may not recover.

I can remember just being numb I was numb. Sarah was the one who was crying she was the one with experience she'd worked in ITU and she knew and I said what's wrong and she said that's it, he's had it. In fact I never believed he would die. I wouldn't let myself believe that he would die. Liz Storey, Kevin's wife

Kevin Storey and his wife Liz Credit: ITV News

Kevin and Liz are now urging people to do everything they can to keep safe and stop the spread of the virus.