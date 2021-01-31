Murder investigation launched in Milton Keynes
A murder investigation's been launched in Milton Keynes after the body of a woman in her 40s was found at a house in Emerson Valley .
Police were called just after ten o’clock this morning to the house on Beresford Close.
Officers found a woman with what they describe as significant injuries Her family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
We are in the very early stages of our investigation, however at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder