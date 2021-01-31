Rail services set to return to normal after line collapse

Train services to London from Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford should be back to normal on Monday morning following emergency repairs after part of the line collapsed.

Problems with an unstable embankment near Ingatestone caused the tracks to dip .

Engineers from Network rail have been working over the weekend to fix the damage.

We’ve worked non-stop to safely reopen the line as quickly as possible. I’m sorry that journeys have been disrupted Ellie Burrows, Network Rail

Greater Anglia say passengers should also follow government advice and only travel for work if essential or for other legally permitted reasons.