A two year covert police operation to target drug dealing across Northamptonshire has secured sentences totalling 221 years.

Operation Poetry began at the start of 2019 with officers infiltrating drug dealing gangs.

Police also targeted County lines dealers with £1.3 million worth of drugs taken off the streets with a total of 72 people convicted during the operation.

We have always been clear as a Force that it is the people at the top of these drug dealing gangs who we want to target. And this operation has done exactly that, leaving no stone unturned from London to Northamptonshire in order to put these people where they belong - behind bars. Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury

Police gathering evidence during drugs raids. Credit: Northamptonshire police

The drive, commitment, determination, creativity, tenacity and relentlessness these detectives have shown here is incredible and I am so very proud of them. Northamptonshire Chief Constable, Nick Adderley

Eighteen County Lines destroyed

Twelve local drugs lines destroyed

72 convictions

Over 221 years of prison time handed out

Over £1.3 million of drugs off the streets

Drugs seized by Northamptonshire police. Credit: Northamptonshire police

Police say that in recent years drug dealing across Northamptonshire had become so well-organised that typical methods of police investigation and surveillance had proven fruitless.

Detectives came to discover an underworld where drug addicts were vetted before they were able to gain access to the drugs they needed.

Northamptonshire Police adapted, and at the beginning of 2019, a covert operation was launched in an effort to infiltrate both County Lines and local drug dealing gangs across Northamptonshire.

In time, officers gained access to a secretive criminal network which unearthed the true nature of these drug dealing gangs, where vulnerable children as young as 14 were used to sell drugs while the people at the top took none of the risks and simply sat in their homes counting their money.